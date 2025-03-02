"Kevin Owens may be dead" - Michael Cole afraid after dangerous moment during Elimination Chamber match against Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens' match against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber had its fair share of dangerous moments. One of these moments even scared Michael Cole

The Prizefighter and Sami Zayn grew up in this business together. They are two of the best friends. However, their friendship has been tested on numerous occasions. Throughout the years, they have turned on each other several times, resulting in some stellar matches.

The latest chapter in this story took place on the RAW after the Royal Rumble. Owens was upset that his former friend stood by and watched Cody Rhodes put him through a table. However, Sami went to help Roman Reigns during the Royal Rumble match. Hence, KO attacked Sami with a package piledriver, causing him serious harm.

As a result, Sami demanded a match against Owens. Adam Pearce granted him the match but made it Unsanctioned to absolve WWE of any responsibility. The contest was just as brutal as expected. One of the spots in the bout involved Sami hitting a suplex on Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter immediately got back up, and this time, Sami hit the same move onto a steel chair. This shocked Michael Cole, who exclaimed that KO could be dead after that move.

"Kevin went for the pop-up powerbomb. Sami Zayn was able to turn it around. Suplex by Zayn, and another one through the [chair] face first. Kevin Owens may be dead!"

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in this brutal match between two former best friends.

