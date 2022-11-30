Kevin Owens might still be dealing with the knee injury he suffered a few weeks ago.

The Prizefighter was in the main event of Survivor Series WarGames last Saturday, where he was part of the the titular cage match. After being "betrayed" by Sami Zayn, Owens was the one who lost the match for his team when he was pinned by Jey Uso. He even took on and defeated Jey on this week's episode of RAW.

The former Universal Champion was sidelined a couple of months ago due to a sprained MCL which he sustained during a house show match against Austin Theory. He would then return to TV and be announced as the fifth member of the WarGames team that already had The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre.

Dave Meltzer reported an update on that injury on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. He stated that Kevin's knee still hurts after his RAW match against Jey. Dave also stated that Kevin Owens is fine for now. That was seemingly not the case two weeks ago, when WWE had concerns regarding the injury.

"Owens’ knee held up but I wasn’t sure by the end of the match. Owens’ knee held up but he’s still hurt too. He got through the match and he worked the house show [on Sunday] and he worked the Raw [last night]. He’s okay to work which is really good because two weeks ago, there was a lot of concern that he could be out for a while. Luckily, he dodged that bullet." [h/t Wrestling News]

Roman Reigns possibly injured after Kevin Owens' slap

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens were on opposing sides during the main event WarGames match at Survivor Series. During a back-and-forth between the two, Owens slapped Reigns, which might have ruptured The Tribal Chief's eardrum.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was reportedly furious after the bout as the spot was seemingly unplanned. While the injury has not been confirmed, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that Roman was noticeably bruised under his left eye, where he took the slap.

With reports and rumors about the slap circulating, some have wondered about the reportedly planned match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns for the latter's titles at next year's Royal Rumble. Will that match be in trouble if there is legitimate heat between the two? We'll have to wait and see.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes