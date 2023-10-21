Kevin Owens namedrops two WWE legends who he has never faced before on the SmackDown roster

Cathy Kelley interviewed Kevin Owens, who was traded to SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso going to RAW. He broke his silence on splitting up from Sami Zayn and namedropped two legends he had never faced.

In an interview with Cathy Kelley, KO was asked how he felt regarding the sudden split from Sami Zayn. He admitted that it wasn't great, considering how hard they worked this year, and said that they never got a fair rematch for the tag team titles.

He did, however, state that SmackDown is a fresh slate for him and that he expects to cross The Bloodline at some point again. He said that two legends with whom he has never had a singles match are Rey Mysterio and Sheamus:

Expand Tweet

He even expressed interest in getting involved against The Brawling Brutes and the LWO. Regarding punchable faces, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory seem to fit that bill.

Overall, it seems to be mixed emotions for Kevin Owens, who worked for years to get that spot in the main event of WrestleMania with Sami Zayn.

It will be interesting to see what happens with him going forward on the blue brand without Sami Zayn.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches