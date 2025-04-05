Kevin Owens' next major appearance gets confirmed

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is set to make a major appearance after announcing his injury on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. KO might miss his date with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.
On SmackDown this week, Owens announced that he had been dealing with some serious neck issues for the past four months, revealing that the doctors had finally figured out what was wrong and he needed neck surgery. KO then apologized to the WWE Universe, saying that he won't be able to compete against The Viper at this year's Show of Shows. The former Universal Champion also mentioned that he did not know when he would return to the squared circle again.
WWE's Scarlett and Karrion Kross recently uploaded a video on Instagram about their upcoming appearances for a meet and greet at Spookala in Tampa tomorrow. In the post, Scarlett highlighted that several top names, including Kevin Owens, would also be present at the event.
"Come meet Karrion Kross, Shotzi, Gigi Dolin, Kevin Owens, Tatum Paxley and myself tomorrow at Spookala in Tampa! All proceeds going to Connor’s Cure! See you there! 👻❤️," she wrote.
Check out her Instagram post below:
Randy Orton respected Kevin Owens' injury announcement on WWE SmackDown
After announcing his injury, Kevin Owens was on his way out of the ring but was stopped in his tracks after Randy Orton's music hit. Many fans thought that The Viper would attack his opponent despite the injury. Much to everyone's surprise, Orton showed professionalism and did not throw hands, showcasing a moment of respect for his peer.
After Owens left the arena, Nick Aldis told Randy Orton that he unfortunately did not have a WrestleMania match anymore. This made The Apex Predator was furious, and he gave in to the voices inside his head, hitting a vicious RKO on the SmackDown General Manager.
Many fans now believe that Nick Aldis could make his in-ring WWE debut and face Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Legend Killer going into this year's Show of Shows.