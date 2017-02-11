WWE News: Kevin Owens on how ROH prepared him for WWE, why Nigel McGuinness hasn't returned to the ring

Kevin Owens gets candid on Chris Jericho's podcast.

Kevin Owens was a recent guest on Talk is Jericho discussing his road to WWE

What’s the story?

Kevin Owens was a recent guest on Chris Jericho’s podcast Talk is Jericho. He was asked about Ring of Honor preparing him for the WWE, Owens made this comment as a response:

“I knew that I had to get into Ring of Honor in order to ever make it to WWE, because that is where most of the eyes are.”

In case you didn’t know:

In August 2014, WWE made the announcement that Kevin Owens, real name Kevin Steen, had signed a WWE developmental contract where would be working in the NXT brand. He used the surname Owens in his name as a tribute to his son Owen.

He later made his unannounced main roster debut in May of 2015 on an episode of Raw, taking on John Cena for the United States Championship.

Kevin Owens worked his way to the top of WWE

The heart of the matter:

Kevin Owens worked his way into professional wrestling by travelling and working a lot of independent promotions. He enjoyed his time with Pro Wrestling Guerrilla in Southern California and with AIW in Cleveland, to top the other promotions along with Ring of Honor.

During his conversation about Ring of Honor, Owens mentioned Nigel McGuinness being another guy that was slated to work with the WWE as a wrestler. Nigel is now a colour commentator with NXT, but during that time period, he was not.

Also read: WWE News: Nigel McGuinness to appear on the NXT Takeover: San Antonio pre-show

Owens mentioned that Nigel has made peace with the fact that since he couldn’t sign with WWE as a performer, which was a big blow for him, it was then when he decided to hang up his wrestling boots and begin a career as a commentator instead, which ultimately worked out great for him since he is now with the WWE.

What’s next?

Kevin Owens is slated to face Brock Lesnar in a title match that is advertised for the March house show in Madison Square Garden. He will also be facing Goldberg at the Fastlane PPV for the Universal Championship.

Kevin Owens is also currently rumoured to face Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Kevin Owens has grown on the fans as a performer ever since he made his way to the main roster. He may not have the appearance of a Braun Strowman or John Cena, but neither did Mick Foley. Owens is really good on the mic and is also a great wrestler for his size.

Considering that he is a company guy, he is always there to do what he is told and he is thus a great asset to the WWE.

