"Seth and I always had good chemistry as opponents" - former Universal Champion comments on teaming up with Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has opened up about working in a tag team with Seth Rollins.

The Prizefighter and the Messiah have been able to find a common bond over the past few weeks on RAW. The two quickly became friends and managed to put their past encounters behind them.

Kevin Owens sat down with Ryan Satin this week on the Out of Character podcast. He spoke about the new dynamic with Rollins and what it was like working with the Visionary. KO mentioned that although the two men had known each other for a long time, they were never on the same team. He mentioned that it was a fresh take on their equation given that they have clashed several times in the past.

Here's what Owens had to say about his new best friend:

"I knew Seth and I always had good chemistry as opponents. But we were never on the same side before. It's been great, people enjoy it and that's very important. Obviously I've known him for a very long time. So it's cool to be on a different side of things. To get to work with him, that not what we're used to and that's why we were having matches with each other. We've done that and we know we're good at it. But this is a different thing and it's been a lot of fun." said Owens. (from 39:25)

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will compete for the RAW Tag Team Championships

RK-Bro and Alpha Academy are in the middle of a hot feud for the RAW Tag Team Championships. However, the tag team picture has become even more complicated with the addition of a new tandem to the title picture - Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

The two friends managed to insert themselves into the title picture after campaigning for a match against Riddle and Orton. The duo was able to beat the former Tag champs in an exhilarating main event to be added to the Championship match on March 7.

While using the quote from this article, please credit Out of Character and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh