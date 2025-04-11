Kevin Owens opens up on his injuries; numbness in fingers & more

Kevin Owens has opened up on his injuries. He's talked about experiencing numbness and the different issues he was dealing with.

Owens was interviewed on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. There, he talked about various issues he's been facing. This interview was likely filmed before the star found out about his neck issues, as he was not too worried about pains in his neck.

Kevin Owens shared what it had been like dealing with his injuries. He was instead talking about issues he had faced with his knees. He said that given that he had spent so much of his career wrestling in the style that he had, a bit of knee pain was not a big deal compared to what it could have been.

"I feel like I should feel way worse than I do physically for somebody who's done this for so long. Of course, there's been injuries here and there throughout the years, but I feel pretty good. You know I wake up in the morning and maybe I'm a little sore, my back sometimes, my neck a little bit. My knees, not great, but man for all the stuff I've done and the style of wrestling for so long, to have a bit of knee pain? It's not that big a deal." (4:35 - 5:05)

He went on to talk about how sitting on planes affected him. Kevin Owens said that for a lot of WWE stars and wrestlers, sitting on a plane would be something that would make a lot of wrestlers experience pins and needles, and he was no different. He said that he would have numbness in his hands and his fingers.

"You sit on a plane for five-six hours; your back will hurt, stuff like that. I'll get maybe numbness in my fingers and hands from just like my elbows being like this, but you just shake it off. That's a common thing for wrestlers too, from just sitting on a plane for too long, you'll get pins and needles." (5:10 - 5:30)

Kevin Owens is getting neck surgery for his injuries and had to withdraw from his WrestleMania match against Randy Orton. In a few more weeks, there should be more updates on the star's condition.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda and credit INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet if you use any quotes from this article.

