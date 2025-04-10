Randy Orton is challenged to huge WrestleMania match: "I'm available"

Randy Orton has now been challenged to a huge match for WrestleMania 41 after Kevin Owens' injury meant that the former did not have a match to wrestle at the show. Orton was seemingly left without an opponent, but now a long-time rival has apparently stepped up to the plate.

Sheamus has been absent for some time now, with the star not really involved in the buildup to WrestleMania 41. He last appeared in the Royal Rumble on WWE TV, and before that, he faced Bron Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event. He has been absent since. This left everyone worried about his health and made them wonder what's next. The star then returned to the March 22 and 23 live events during the Europe Tour to face and lose to Bron Breakker.

Last week on SmackDown, Kevin Owens announced he had injured his neck and, as a result, he was not going to be able to make it to the planned match at WrestleMania 41, instead leaving Randy Orton without an opponent for the night. Orton, frustrated at this, hit Nick Aldis with a huge RKO, taking him out immediately. Now, Sheamus has suddenly sent a two-word message after there were discussions about who Randy Orton could face at The Show of Shows.

Amidst this discussion, he has put out the message that he's available. While he hasn't named Orton, with this coming when everyone is wondering who could face The Viper, it seems to hint that he is ready to face the Legend Killer:

"I'm available."

Sheamus is familiar with Randy Orton

Sheamus and Randy Orton are certainly not strangers.

In recent years, the two have not had a feud with each other, but in the past, they have wrestled each other a lot, especially between 2010 and 2015. Be it in tag team action or title matches, or singles competition, they have done it all. The duo has even battled inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

The coming week will determine if he could indeed be the star to face Orton now at WrestleMania 41.

