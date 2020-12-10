WWE Superstar and former Universal and NXT Champion Kevin Owens recently joined WWE India for a special Q&A session with his fans in India. Kevin Owens was asked about winning the Tag Team Championship in WWE with his friend and rival Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have previously held the tag titles together in promotions like Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Gorilla.

Answering the question, Kevin Owens mentioned that he would love to win the Tag Team Championships with anybody, but winning them with Sami Zayn would be more special for him.

"I would love to be Tag Team Champions with anybody really. But, Sami would be obviously a bit more special than anyone else because of the history we've had and like he mentioned, we've been Tag Team champions before. So that would be great, I would be absolutely open to that for sure."

.@FightOwensFight opens up about winning the Tag Team Championship, experience debuting in #WWE & more in an exclusive Q&A session with the @WWEUniverse in #India. #IndiaAsksWWE pic.twitter.com/UIF64rbHpt — WWE India (@WWEIndia) December 10, 2020

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in WWE right now

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are both currently part of Friday Night SmackDown but are not working together. Sami Zayn holds the Intercontinental Championship and is one of the main heels of the brand.

As for Kevin Owens, he is all set to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title at WWE TLC 2020 in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. Things have become too personal between the two in recent weeks and it is to be seen whether KO can defeat Reigns to win his second Universal Championship at TLC later this month.

