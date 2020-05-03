Kevin Owens out with an injury

Kevin Owens may be away for a while

Kevin Owens had quite an incredible WrestleMania moment. At WrestleMania 36, the Prize Fighter finally shut up the Monday Night Messiah, besting him twice in the night. Of course, the first match was a DQ win. Still, the former Universal Champion managed to bring the WWE Universe to the edge of their seats with an incredible dive from the WrestleMania logo through the announcers desk, breaking Seth Rollins in half.

It was a pretty fantastic moment and gave Kevin Owens a win that he absolutely needed in his long story against Rollins and his apostles. So, considering the momentum he picked up from that, it's kind of odd that we haven't seen him on WWE TV.

In fact, we've not seen Kevin Owens since WrestleMania 36. Now, we know why.

Kevin Owens out with ankle injury

It's been reported by PWInsider that Kevin Owens is actually out dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered during his Mania match with Seth Rollins.

On RDS in Quebec, Kevin Owens revealed that he was out due to his ankle, and would be getting X-Rays to see just how serious an injury it is. It's a pretty rough time for Owens to get put on the shelf, as he was one of the few top guys left during the COVID-19 crisis to stick around. Hopefully, it's nothing too serious, and we can see him return following Money in the Bank.

Just because he's away from the ring, however, Kevin Owens is keeping up his rivalry with Seth Rollins as best he can, even responding to Drew McIntyre's comments that the Architect is full of...uh...stuff.