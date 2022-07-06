Create
Kevin Owens reveals why there is a panda on his new WWE shirt

WWE has released an interesting new shirt for Kevin Owens
Robert Lentini
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 06, 2022 06:41 AM IST

WWE Shop has released a new shirt for Kevin Owens that features an interesting panda design.

The muscular panda is sporting a "Fight Owens Fight" t-shirt in the new design. The words "Kevin Owens rules" are emblazoned at the top of the shirt with "Also, Pandas!!!" written on the bottom.

The former Universal Champion took to Twitter today to explain how the new design came to be and why the shirt features a panda. Owens revealed that the panda is in the new design because he believes that they rule.

For those asking why there’s a panda on my new shirt on @WWEShop, allow me to explain. Here’s what happened:Joe: “What do you want on your next shirt?”Me: “I don’t know. A panda?”Joe: “A panda? Why?!”Me: “Because pandas rule!”Joe: “Ok!”shop.wwe.com/products/kevin…

KO has been off of WWE TV recently due to a "minor situation", according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Owens has been in a storyline with Ezekiel, Elias' younger brother, since losing to Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

The two Superstars were supposed to battle in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on last week's RAW, but Kevin was unavailable. He tweeted, "I didn't want to go to Texas so I didn't go. Leave me alone," as the reason he wasn't on the show. Owens has yet to return to WWE television.

WWE fans & AEW stars react to the new Kevin Owens shirt

Most fans seem to agree with the 38-year-old superstar that pandas do indeed rule. Several fans pointed out that he had a similar design years ago while performing outside of WWE as Kevin Steen.

@FightOwensFight @Brakinator99 @WWEShop we all remember this shirt…What a throwback LOL https://t.co/u42LotLhyF
@FightOwensFight @WWEShop Reminds me of this classic shirt design that I proudly own and wear. https://t.co/ZEqYL5vC6B
@FightOwensFight @WWEShop Honestly, I can't fault this logic one bit.

AEW stars Nyla Rose and Colt Cabana also reacted to the new shirt design. The former AEW Women's Champion agreed with Owens' reasoning and Colt responded with "Zoo Enthusiast!"

@FightOwensFight @WWEShop Solid reason tbh
@FightOwensFight @WWEShop Zoo Enthusiast!

Some fans have expressed relief that Owens seems to be doing alright. His absence from television and the murky reasoning for it hasn't gone unnoticed by the WWE universe.

While Kevin did not compete at WWE Money in the Bank, he sent a message out during the premium live event and you can see that here.

