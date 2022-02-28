×
"The silver lining" - Kevin Owens shares an emotional message about performing during the Pandemic Era

Kevin Owens is a former WWE Universal Champion
Prityush Haldar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Feb 28, 2022 05:48 PM IST
WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently spoke about how things in WWE have changed since the Pandemic Era, with crowds now coming back into arenas.

Owens is a part of the RAW roster. A former WWE Universal Champion, Owens is one of the most recognizable superstars on the WWE roster. KO is currently in a storyline with Seth Rollins where the duo is in contention to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships.

Kevin Owens was on this week's episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin. The Prizefighter detailed that the silver lining during the pandemic was that he could continue to put on amazing matches and then return to his family at the end of the day.

Here's what KO had to say:

"The silver lining was that I was able to do this for a living, have this career and keep doing what I love to do and be in my bed every night, wake up every morning with my family, go to bed every night with my family. So that was really incredible to get that year and a half and still be able to do what I love, and yet still have so much time with them. That's something that you never imagine doing this for a living. So obviously the return to touring is hard in terms of being away from them but it's what we've always been meant to do." said Owens. (from 17:55 onwards)
Kevin Owens rules and so does our conversation on the next episode. twitter.com/wweonfox/statu…

Kevin Owens likes being himself on WWE TV

Attention, Texas: This is the best anyone’s ever looked in a stupid cowboy hat. You’re welcome!Sincerely (not really), - KO https://t.co/BYdaXAIP5K

During the interview, KO also spoke about his character on WWE TV. He mentioned that he's reached a point in his career where he has the liberty to follow his instincts.

"I've gotten to a point in my career where I can really be myself and follow my instincts, the same instincts I'd have in everyday life and certain situations. A lot of what you see on TV with me interacting with some of the guys, it's pretty similar to how I interact backstage," Owens added. (from 2:14 onwards)

The Prizefighter also stated that his interactions with other WWE Superstars on screen were similar to his interactions backstage.

While using the quote from this article, please credit Out of Character and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Pratik Singh
