Kevin Owens has pitched forming a tag team with several WWE Superstars

Kevin Owens doesn't exactly have the best track record when it comes to tag team partners in WWE.

More often than not, he ends up turning on them in the end, so it's hard for anyone to believe that a tag team including Owens will last long term. However, it doesn't stop KO from pitching it anyway because clearly, he loves tag team wrestling.

Earlier today, Kevin Owens took part in a WWE media call and revealed to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT that he has pitched ideas of several new tag teams for himself to WWE creative.

Those names included "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles, the leader of RETRIBUTION in Mustafa Ali, Apollo Crews, Daniel Bryan, and his long-time rival and ally in Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn.

Would Kevin Owens and AJ Styles be a WWE dream team?

He has teamed with Zayn quite a lot in WWE over the years. Also, the idea of teaming up with Bryan seems to at least be in the works creatively. Kevin Owens pitched the idea of actually teaming with Bryan on an episode of SmackDown back in October.

Since then, Owens has been moved onto a feud with Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at TLC. However, that's not to say that this can't be returned to once that feud wraps up.

It would certainly be nice to see Owens have a WWE tag title run with a partner where he wasn't destined to turn on him. If Owens fails to capture the Universal Championship from Reigns this Sunday at TLC, maybe the WWE Universe will see something like that happen in 2021.

Out of all the names Owens mentioned, who are you most excited about? Would a new pairing with AJ Styles or Daniel Bryan excite you? Or would you prefer to see him once again team up with Zayn?