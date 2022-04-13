"HELP ME" - Kevin Owens pleads with his best friend following Elias confusion

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has taken to Twitter to plead with his best friend for help following his recent run-ins with Ezekiel.

The former Universal Champion took to the ring during the RAW after WrestleMania 38 to discuss his loss to Stone Cold Steve Austin in their KO Show-turned-impromptu match just two days ago. Towards the end of the segment, a man named Ezekiel emerged, claiming to be Elias' younger brother. Although Owens recognized him as The Drifter himself, Ezekiel denied this.

Ezekiel then appeared alongside Tommaso Ciampa on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW in a backstage interview. This also drew the ire of Owens, who turned to the former NXT Champ for solidarity.

However, The Blackheart sided with Ezekiel. Irritated by the situation, KO reached out to his old best friend Sami Zayn for some help while retweeting an image of Elias supposedly standing next to Ezekiel as proof that they are different people.

Zayn, who knows a thing or two about conspiracies and bizarre pranks, could be the help Kevin Owens needs amid the confusion.

While he supported Owens, The Great Liberator himself was confused by the picture. Check out Zayn's tweet below:

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn



...I must say that picture is pretty convincing though. @FightOwensFight They will try to minimize you because you speak the truth! Keep fighting the good fight!!...I must say that picture is pretty convincing though. @FightOwensFight They will try to minimize you because you speak the truth! Keep fighting the good fight!!...I must say that picture is pretty convincing though.

Kevin Owens will continue his crusade against Ezekiel on next week's RAW

Following his second interaction with the former Elias on RAW this past week, Kevin Owens sought answers from WWE management.

Storming into the office of Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, KO demanded answers. As the latter ranted and raved, officials revealed that while they couldn't directly help The Prizefighter with his situation, he was welcome to hold a lie detector test on next week's show.

Malefic @RealMalefic1SCS Hey! @FightOwensFight , next week you will fail the lie detector, here the proof of Elías and Ezekiel are diferent persons 🤣 Hey! @FightOwensFight, next week you will fail the lie detector, here the proof of Elías and Ezekiel are diferent persons 🤣 https://t.co/AUb22T3lyk

WWE notably held a lie detector segment once before. During a 2003 story involving Vince McMahon, he tried to prove that the masked wrestler known as Mr. America was Hulk Hogan in disguise.

What do you think of the Owens/Elias situation? Will the truth prevail in the end? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy