“We’re gonna see a Stunner” - Kevin Owens guarantees he will get the better of Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is ready to put 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin down for good at WrestleMania.

The Prizefighter will host the "most stupendous KO Show in WrestleMania history" with The Texas Rattlesnake as his special guest. A meeting between the two was set up when the former insulted the state of Texas for weeks before calling out Stone Cold to show up at The Showcase of Immortals.

KO's invitation was accepted by the wrestling veteran, who'll return to the company for the first time since 2020, when he made a guest appearance at WrestleMania 36.

Speaking about the possible confrontation on this week's WWE The Bump, Owens stated that he's ready to send The Toughest S.O.B on his way in a manner "that nobody would have expected."

Kevin Owens also hinted at hitting Austin with a stunner:

"WrestleMania is a place where moments are made, moments that make a career. WrestleMania 38 is going to be a moment like this; it's my opportunity to do something that people will always remember. And what better way to have people remember what I do that night than to be the one to send Stone Cold on his way in a manner that nobody would have expected. So you know, we're gonna see a stunner, there's no doubt about it. It's just not going to be the one that people expect,"- said KO [54:55 to 55:29]

Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins challenged his recent tag team partner for a match in a desperate attempt to get featured at WrestleMania. The stipulation was that if The Visionary took down KO, he would host Stone Cold at The Show of Shows.

However, the Architect's efforts were not enough. He was soundly defeated by Owens in the main event, leaving Seth without an opponent at WrestleMania 38.

Recent words from both Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin indicate that there is going to be a brawl at WrestleMania. While WWE may have wanted an official match between the two, fans surely wouldn't mind a quick session of a** whopping from the WWE Legend.

Edited by Vishal Kataria