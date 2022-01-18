Kevin Owens provides an "injury update" after his big win on RAW

Kevin Owens' latest win on RAW was pretty significant. He pinned the United States Champion Damian Priest, being the first to do so in singles competition since The Archer Of Infamy's main-roster debut last year.

Owens outwitted Priest using an "injured leg" technique. When asked jokingly by a fan on Twitter, he provided an injury update.

Kevin Owens was hosting the KO Show with Seth Rollins as his guest, and he was interrupted by the United States Champion Damia Priest. It led to a non-title match between the two, with Owens becoming the first man on the main roster to pin Priest in singles competition.

To do so, he used an Eddie Guerrero-like technique of faking a leg injury, allowing him a moment to hit the stunner on a distracted Priest.

Owens was just faking the leg injury, but a fan sarcastically asked him what the condition of it was. Owens gave a "wholesome" response in the process:

Kevin @FightOwensFight twitter.com/taboy1232/stat… ✨Taboy123✨ @Taboy1232 @FightOwensFight how’s your leg? .@FightOwensFight how’s your leg? Still quite tender but I am slowly getting better and I will just keep fighting! Still quite tender but I am slowly getting better and I will just keep fighting! ☺️ twitter.com/taboy1232/stat…

It's simply Owens being in character. Many have felt that he has taken it to another level after re-signing. He has been in prominent spots, especially since his involvement in the WWE title feud in December.

His association with Seth Rollins has only elevated him further on RAW.

Is Championship glory awaiting Kevin Owens?

Both Owens and Damian Priest declared their entry into the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. While neither are expected to win it, don't be surprised if Owens topples and eliminates the US Champion in a move to continue their feud.

Owens vs Priest could be the next big US Title feud on RAW. Given that Priest's momentum has halted slightly since Survivor Series, it wouldn't be surprising to see WWE reward Owens with his fourth United States Championship.

Is Owens the right man to dethrone The Archer Of Infamy from his throne? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.

