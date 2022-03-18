WWE Superstar reacts to being mentioned by Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho hasn't forgotten about his former best friend in WWE.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Jericho introduced his new stable, The Jericho Appreciation Society. While doing the introduction, he told a story about what happened when 2point0 got released from WWE NXT. He revealed that his former best friend (Kevin Owens) called him to ask for a favor by getting the duo on his Talk Is Jericho podcast.

Their appearance on the show led to them being signed by All Elite Wrestling, so Kevin Owens did a good thing by looking out for his friends who needed a job. Owens acknowledged this today on social media, tweeting out:

"I'm a good friend," Kevin Owens tweeted.

Why are Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens former best friends?

If you're a new fan of professional wrestling, you may be wondering why Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens are considered former best friends.

Back on an episode of WWE RAW in February 2017, Kevin Owens held a "Festival of Friendship" for Jericho. It was arguably one of the most entertaining segments in the history of the red brand.

The Festival of Friendship ended when Owens gave Jericho a new List. But it wasn't a List of Jericho; it was the List of KO. Owens then proceeded to take out Jericho, which led to a match between the two men later that year at WrestleMania.

While the two might be former best friends, it's good to hear that they are still on speaking terms as it allowed 2point0 to land a job in another company following their WWE release.

What are your thoughts on Jericho bringing up Kevin Owens on AEW Dynamite? Do you like it when the two companies acknowledge each other's existence? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

