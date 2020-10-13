Kevin Owens reacts to SmackDown picking Sami Zayn during the WWE Draft

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, SmackDown picked Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn to stay on the brand. Kevin Owens, who has had a lot of history with Zayn, reacted to the announcement with a wholesome GIF featuring the duo. Check out the tweet below:

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are no strangers to each other

Kevin Owens' association with Zayn goes way back to the time when they weren't even a part of WWE and were wowing the fans on the independent scene. On NXT, Zayn and Owens had a classic rivalry over the NXT title, and things remained the same when both men moved to the main roster. Later, Owens and Zayn settled their differences and formed an alliance on SmackDown.

The duo feuded with Shane McMahon in early 2018, which led to Daniel Bryan returning to active competition and teaming up with Shane O'Mac to take on the villainous duo at WrestleMania 34, in a winning effort.

On tonight's RAW, it was announced that Kevin Owens was now a part of the blue brand. Now that it's been confirmed that Zayn will stay on SmackDown, fans just might get to see these two Superstars reunite. Owens' tweet is hinting the same, but only time will tell if we will see them join forces on the Blue brand.