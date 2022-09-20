Kevin Owens reflects on iconic WarGames moment following WWE main roster announcement

Kevin Owens has a lot of fond memories of his time in WWE NXT.

While The Prize Fighter didn't even spend an entire year as part of WWE's developmental system before being called to the main roster, Owens made many great moments for the NXT Universe during his time as part of the brand.

Following the recent surprise announcement that Triple H was bringing WarGames to the WWE main roster, Kevin Owens took to social media to reflect upon his surprise return to the black-and-gold brand as part of Team Ciampa at NXT Takeover: WarGames in 2019. Tweeting out:

"WarGames," Owens said in a tweet alongside a video of NXT return.

This year's Survivor Series premium live event will feature WarGames matches on the card.

Will Kevin Owens slap some sense into Austin Theory on WWE RAW tonight?

The former Universal Champion defeated Austin Theory in a great match on the September 5 episode of Monday Night RAW, but that didn't stop Theory from continuing to talk trash the following week.

Once again, Owens tried to verbally knock some sense into him, but to no avail. So there will be a rematch between the two men on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com regarding tonight's rematch between Kevin Owens and Austin Theory:

"After dropping Theory with a Pop-up Powerbomb and Stunner in their first encounter, Owens reiterated his opinion that Theory was floundering now that he was on his own. Owens enraged the former United States Champion before the two Superstars began brawling until they were pulled apart by WWE Officials. Will Owens prove his point when they square off for a second time, or will Theory even the score?"

What do you make of Owens' comments? Do you recall his surprise return to the black and gold brand to participate in WarGames? Do you you think he'll be involved in the main roster version at Survivor Series? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

