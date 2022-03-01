"I'm not worried" - Kevin Owens addresses recent comments on Texas

WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens has reflected on his recent comments about the state of Texas.

The former Universal Champion has been outspoken about the lone-star state as of late, both on WWE TV and social media. He even had a recent altercation with John "Bradshaw" Layfield about his comments, where Owens mocked cowboy hats and told the former Acolyte that he "preferred him as Justin "Hawk Bradshaw."

Owens' issue with the state of Texas has been the topic of much fan speculation, with many suspecting that "The Prizefighter" is making derogatory comments to enrage "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The latter is rumored to be making an in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 with KO as the potential opponent.

In a recent interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Owens gave his opinion on whether or not his comments about Texas would ever catch up to him.

"No, I'm not worried about that. When you speak from the heart, nothing bad can happen," Kevin Owens said. (H/T Fox Sports)

Though Owens is rumored to be the opponent for Steve Austin, no specific match or in-ring return has been confirmed for "The Texas Rattlesnake."

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins will challenge for the RAW Tag Team Championships next week

Before Owens can focus on WrestleMania, though, he and Seth Rollins will have to face two top WWE tag teams.

On next week's edition of Monday Night's show, they will stand across the ring from RK-Bro (Matt Riddle & Randy Orton) and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) for a chance to win the titles and a clear path to "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

What do you think about Kevin Owens' Texas comments? Will he and Seth Rollins capture the Raw Tag Titles next week? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

