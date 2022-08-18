"It's not even close."  - Kevin Owens responds to comparison with WWE Superstar 

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has responded to a company tweet comparing his "DX Chop" to Drew McIntyre's.

The two men had a critically lauded encounter on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. When McIntyre took to the ring to deliver a promo on the show, he was interrupted by Kevin Owens and the two got into an impassioned back-and-forth. This led to an impromptu match between the two stars, which was full of hard hits and impressive athletic feats.

It also had some clever homages and tributes strewn in, for example, when both Owens and McIntyre used the D-Generation X "crotch chop." as a taunt. WWE referenced the homage to the Attitude Era on their Twitter page, comparing each man's version of the chop. This prompted a response from Kevin Owens, who conceded that Drew's was far superior to his.

"Come on. It’s not even close. He karate chops his quads, the man is completely unhinged!" Owens wrote

The match between Owens and McIntyre was thrown-out after The Usos interfered on behalf of Roman Reigns. McIntyre will face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WWE Clash At The Castle on September 3rd.

Kevin Owens wants a tag title run with a long-time friend

As part of KO's promo on this week's RAW, he mentioned that he was coming for every title in WWE.

During a recent TWC show appearance, the Prizefighter noted that a tag title run with fellow Canadian and long-time pal Sami Zayn is not off the cards for him. The pair have both teamed and feuded on a number of occasions over the years.

"There are a couple of guys I could see myself winning the Tag Team Titles with, obviously, Sami is at the top of the list. That would be the ultimate good moment for us, to achieve that." Owens said (H/T Fightful)

The two have reigned as tag team champions in notable indie promotions like Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. It remains to be seen if they will win the WWE belts, however, as they work on separate brands.

Who do you think has the better DX Chop? You can share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

