Kevin Owens still wants to hold WWE Tag Team gold with longtime best friend

Kevin Owens sees many new WWE titles in his future.

Last night on WWE RAW, Owens made it clear that he is prepared to collect every championship title in the months ahead, including the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Championships that have eluded him thus far.

The Prizefighter recently sat down with the TWC Show to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the possibility of holding the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team titles in the future, Owens said he'd love to hold them with Sami Zayn, who he previously captured tag titles with in PWG and ROH.

"I've never been a tag team champion," Kevin Owens said. "I'd love to be tag team champion [with] anybody. Well, maybe not anybody. There are a couple of guys I could see myself winning the Tag Team Titles with, obviously, Sami is at the top of the list. That would be the ultimate good moment for us, to achieve that. We've been tag team champions everywhere we've went, except for WWE. We definitely have to get that checked off the list soon enough." [H/T: Fightful]

Are the seeds currently being planted for a Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn WWE Tag Team title run?

In recent months, Sami Zayn has gone out of his way to endear himself to The Bloodline. Despite his best efforts, the self-proclaimed "Honorable Uce" hasn't exactly gotten his due respect from The Head of the Table or The Usos.

Kevin Owens has tried to warn Zayn about this in the past. Unfortunately, his warning fell on deaf ears. But when Zayn sees the light and Owens is there to save his former best friend, could they be the duo to defeat The Usos and take some championship gold away from The Bloodline? Only time will tell.

What do you make of Kevin Owens' comments? Do you think the WWE Tag Team Championships will be in the future for KO and Sami Zayn? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

