Kevin Owens responds to fan who asks him to visit India

Kevin Owens has responded to a fan who asked him to visit India.

Owens was initially booked to compete on this week's episode of RAW. However, The Prizefighter was absent this past Monday night, which has led to a lot of online speculation. The former Universal Champion was originally scheduled to face a family member of Ezekiel for a spot in the Money in The Bank ladder match.

During a recent Twitter exchange, KO stated that he would try to visit India after a user wrote the following:

"KO , Come to India sometime"

In response to the tweet, Owens wrote:

"I’ll try!"

Check out the tweets below:

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason for Owens' absence is rather minor. The popular journalist noted:

"Kevin Owens, whatever the situation is is minor, but he was not on the show which is why the Ezekiel match did not happen as originally scheduled, which was, I guess, that was going to be for the last spot in Money in the Bank."

It is also quite obvious that Owens isn't a big fan of Texas, at least in terms of kayfabe. Taking to social media, he that as the reason for his absence this past Monday night on RAW.

How did the WWE Universe react after Kevin Owens claimed that he would try to visit India?

The WWE Universe in India expressed their excitement at the idea of Kevin Owens visiting the country at some point.

Reacting to his tweet, fans claimed that the former NXT Champion would be more than welcome in India. Check out some of the tweets below:

Ezazeil @Ezazeil 🙂 @FightOwensFight Can't wait..... Do bring ur family to see the Tajmahal and rest of the beauty of India.... And you are welcome to stay with me and my family in our small home in new delhi.... @FightOwensFight Can't wait..... Do bring ur family to see the Tajmahal and rest of the beauty of India.... And you are welcome to stay with me and my family in our small home in new delhi.... 😁🙂😊☺️

RÏ§HÏ ÅÑKÎŢ @rishihrithik @FightOwensFight Do come Kevin and you would be blown away by the craze we have got you here @FightOwensFight Do come Kevin and you would be blown away by the craze we have got you here

Cringe AEW/WWE Tweets🤖 @ToxicIWCTweets @FightOwensFight Come here after you sort yourself out, imagine thinking Elias and Ezekiel are the same, a person like you would get lost in India. Don't come here unprepared, our streets aren't as humble as the Elias family @FightOwensFight Come here after you sort yourself out, imagine thinking Elias and Ezekiel are the same, a person like you would get lost in India. Don't come here unprepared, our streets aren't as humble as the Elias family

Fans from the UK, Germany, and other countries also invited Owens to their respective nations.

Elaine Cullis @ElaineCullis I love you your Amazing 🥰🤞🥰⚘ @FightOwensFight KEVIN please come to the UKI love you your Amazing🥰🤞🥰⚘ @FightOwensFight KEVIN please come to the UK 🇬🇧 I love you your Amazing ❤💜🙏🔥🥰🤞🥰⚘

Mike Carter @CartsComedian @FightOwensFight Come to Liverpool and I'll take you for a bevvy @FightOwensFight Come to Liverpool and I'll take you for a bevvy

Since his historic match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, Owens has been engaged in an entertaining feud with Ezekiel on RAW.

The 38-year-old is convinced that 'Zeke and Elias are the same people. However, last week on RAW, the two superstars appeared alongside one another, with the former 24/7 Champion also smashing his guitar on Owens.

With Owens missing from this week's episode of the red brand, it remains to be seen if WWE will book a match featuring him against Ezekiel, Elias, or Elrod in the near future.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Kevin Owens in the Money in the Bank ladder match? Yes No 0 votes so far