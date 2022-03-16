"I accept" - Kevin Owens responds to former WWE Champion's WrestleMania offer

Kevin Owens will host a special edition of The KO Show at WrestleMania 38, with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin as his guest. This comes after weeks of the former Universal Champion expressing his hate for Texas on RAW.

As a result, KO has gotten himself in hot water with a few WWE legends from Texas. One of them is JBL, who did not hold back while speaking about Owens.

Having previously hoped he'd fall into "an open sewer" and miss WrestleMania, the former WWE Champion sent a message to Kevin Owens. JBL offered KO a ride to the stadium prior to the show before he claimed that KO will play the "sacrificial lamb" at WrestleMania

This message was played on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, with Owens being a guest on the show. The former WWE Universal Champion responded by accepting the offer.

"Beautiful, I got my ride to the show worked out," said Owens. "Beautiful. Great. And I'm gonna go in his limo? That's perfect! And then things will turn out very differently than what he expects. Yeah, the horns better be on there. I accept his offer. Can't wait." [58:45-59:07]

WWE wanted Steve Austin to return for a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

The confrontation between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania will get physical, as The Rattlesnake noted in his video response to KO's invitation. However, WWE had reportedly hoped he would return for a genuine match at The Show of Shows.

Austin last wrestled nearly two decades ago. It would have been remarkable had he made his in-ring return this year, but it seems like an unofficial "fight" against Kevin Owens will suffice.

How physical do you expect things to get between Austin and Owens at WrestleMania? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

