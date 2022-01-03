Kevin Owens reveals why he feels he 'won' at WWE Day 1

Brock Lesnar might have left Day 1 as WWE Champion, but Kevin Owens believes he's the one who won at last night's Premium Live Event.

RAW Superstar Kevin Owens took part in a fatal five-way match last night at Day 1 for the WWE Championship. While Owens didn't leave the match as WWE Champion, he still believes he won.

When asked why, Kevin Owens gave a pretty decent explanation on social media, tweeting out:

"Well, I walked back to the locker room on my own two feet and when I talked to my wife and my kids and my mom and dad after the match, they all told me I did a good job. I'll take it."

Kevin Owens new WWE contract declares he is, in fact, the winner

While Kevin Owens might not be the WWE Champion, re-signing with the company last month could certainly make him a winner in the eyes of many.

Kevin Owens' new contract is reportedly worth somewhere between two to three million dollars a year, a staggering amount of money that should set up the WWE Superstar and his family for the rest of their lives.

While some fans were upset to hear that Kevin Owens had re-signed with WWE instead of heading to All Elite Wrestling, Owens chose to do what's best for his family, and no one should truly be able to fault him for making a decision like that.

What 2022 will bring for Kevin Owens in WWE is anybody's guess, but based on his newly signed contract, you have to believe that the company will keep Owens in the main event picture for the better part of the year.

What do you make of Kevin Owens' comments? Do you think in a weird way he won at WWE Day 1? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

