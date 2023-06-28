Kevin Owens reveals that it "hurt" to not be part of a major WWE show

Kevin Owens' WWE run in 2023 has been nothing short of stellar. From main eventing the first PLE of the year, Royal Rumble, against Roman Reigns to closing out WrestleMania 39 Night One, The Prizefighter has been on a roll as one of the top performers on the current roster.

Despite technically being a part of the main event of Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada, where he returned after a nearly three-week hiatus to take out The Bloodline, Kevin Owens feels "hurt" that he wasn't part of the match card.

According to the 39-year-old, it's a bummer if he misses any show WWE hosts in Canada. Speaking on Love Wrestling, Kevin Owens elaborated on his feeling, but at the same time added that he loved that Sami Zayn got his moment:

“Well, I gotta be honest, not being on the actual show is a real bummer,” Kevin Owens admitted. “There’s no way around that. Like, I really wish I could have been there. But to be a little part of it at the end was great, and to see Sami [Zayn] get his really big moment that he deserved and see everybody reacting to him the way they did after all these years, not that he was ever obviously anytime he showed up in Montreal, he got a great reaction." [H/T: Wrestlezone]

The former Universal Champion further stated that no matter what part you were from in Canada, you are still a "hometown guy," thus the feeling of being hurt is always there when he misses out on a show:

“But to be in that spot at that moment, for him, that was really big. So it’s great to see that, but not being on the show, it definitely hurt a little. It’s not even just because it’s Montreal; I feel the same way everywhere. Anytime we go to Canada, and I’m not on one of the shows, I’m like, why am I not on this show?"

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly this week on Friday Night SmackDown in front of the UK crowd.

Will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defend their WWE titles at SummerSlam?

After closing out yet another premium live event in 2023 in Saudi Arabia, vanquishing The Bloodline's challenge, Owens and Zayn are surprisingly left off the card of Money in the Bank.

After months of rumors online that DIY would be challenging Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the tag titles, we might just see it happen. Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano could reunite now that the former has resurfaced on WWE TV with an emphatic win over The Miz.

Current plans call for DIY to feud w/Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

- per Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, despite Gargano being absent from #WWERaw last night.Current plans call for DIY to feud w/Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.(Do it for Summerslam please)- per @WRKDWrestling Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, despite Gargano being absent from #WWERaw last night.Current plans call for DIY to feud w/Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.(Do it for Summerslam please)- per @WRKDWrestling https://t.co/3v6ASoWdqW

For longtime fans of NXT, this is a major dream match that is certainly going to be a remarkable affair.

Could DIY be the next feud for the undisputed tag team champions? We may find out post Money in the Bank this Saturday night.

