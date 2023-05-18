Blockbuster match being planned for reuniting WWE tag team against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn - Reports

The story of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn finally emphatically defeating The Bloodline at WrestleMania 39 was phenomenal, one that every WWE fan will relive for years to come. Since then, however, a lack of depth in the tag team division has forced the talented duo's fresh reign to take a backseat. However, that all is seemingly about to change.

It was recently reported that injured star Tomasso Ciampa would receive a major push upon return, as he and former tag partner Johnny Gargano are set to reunite DIY.

Xero News has now revealed that the reforming tag team is penciled in to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in an "NXT-style" bout at SummerSlam. This is especially huge for fans of the former black-and-gold brand's wrestling, which has become synonymous with five-star matches over the years.

All four aforementioned stars are products of NXT. Should the bout happen? It's a no-brainer that it could easily be one of the best matches on the card and probably of the whole year.

But first, The Prizefighter and the former Honorary Uce must defend their titles in Saudi Arabia against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

The fate of the tag titles remains uncertain, however, as it's not out of the realm of possibility that WWE books Reigns and Sikoa to go over Owens and Zayn. This is considering the fact that The Tribal Chief's monumental 1000-day mark as Universal Champion is on the day of the event.

Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano reunited with his NXT stable, The Way, on WWE RAW recently, so it remains to be seen how Ciampa will fit into the picture.

Sami Zayn believes his match against top WWE star could have headlined WrestleMania 39

Before winning tag team gold, Sami Zayn challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.

The bout is considered a candidate for match-of-the-year, and Zayn recently had an answer for whether the bout deserved the main event slot of WrestleMania 39, during an interview conducted by Inside The Ropes:

"I think if we had done things a little differently, and if Cody wasn't ready to return at the right time, for sure I think we could have gone all the way with Roman and myself just because of the level of investment of the audience at that time was through the roof."

It was almost a unanimous sentiment that Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns was a "big fight" that could have headlined the Show of Shows any day.

Will Sami Zayn do the unthinkable or will Roman Reigns continue his dominance?

#WWE #RomanReigns It will be a battle of a lifetime when these two face off at tonight's Elimination Chamber.Will Sami Zayn do the unthinkable or will Roman Reigns continue his dominance? #WWE Chamber #SamiZayn It will be a battle of a lifetime when these two face off at tonight's Elimination Chamber.Will Sami Zayn do the unthinkable or will Roman Reigns continue his dominance? #WWE #WWEChamber #SamiZayn #RomanReigns https://t.co/KlrxcVR9W2

