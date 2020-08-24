Kevin Owens reveals what he was originally going to jump off at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has been one of the biggest names in WWE in the last few years. At WrestleMania 36 earlier this year, Kevin Owens faced off against the Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins. One of the biggest moments of the show saw Kevin Owens jump off the large WrestleMania sign at the Performance Center.

WWE recently released a new episode of WWE 24 - "WrestleMania: The Show Must Go On" which focused on this year's unique WrestleMania 36 show. On the episode, Owens revealed that he was originally planning to jump off the giant pirate ship at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida:

"A change of plan I had because when it was originally going to be at the stadium in Tampa, I went to that stadium in February with my dad and my son to a monster truck show. When I got there, I saw the giant pirate ship they have. So I said, I'm gonna jump off that thing."

True story:



I went to a show there in January. As soon as I saw it, I told myself no matter what I was doing at Mania, I’d find a way to jump off that thing. I even took pics of it to figure out the best way to go about it.



It didn’t work out but I found the next best thing! https://t.co/PCGXr0Aw7I — “KOmmentator” K.O. (@FightOwensFight) April 5, 2020

"So obviously, the show got moved to the Performance Center, so I was legitimately bummed that I wouldn't get to jump off the pirate ship. I got to the Performance Center that day and I saw there the giant WrestleMania sign there in the building. So as soon as I saw it, I was like 'oh, I'm gonna jump off that thing'."

Kevin Owens in WWE in recent times

With a massive victory over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36, Kevin Owens was looking to break into the main-event scene on Monday Night RAW.

Just when you have the answers, he 𝙛𝙡𝙞𝙥𝙨 the script... literally.



Happy birthday, @FightOwensFight! 👊🤯 pic.twitter.com/dhN8hyJ7CM — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2020

Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case and Owens has just played a side-character in the feud between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik, against Seth Rollins.

If you use any part of quotes from this article, please give H/T to Sportskeeda.