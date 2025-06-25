Kevin Owens reveals personal reason for scrapped storyline with Damian Priest

Kevin Owens recently shared a personal reason as to why he didn't want to do a unique storyline with WWE SmackDown star Damian Priest. Owens is currently out of action due to a neck injury and has not competed in a match since WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

The former champion appeared on Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast and explained why he didn't want to do a storyline with Damian Priest as his friend. He noted that he had nothing in common with The Archer of Infamy and felt that WWE fans wouldn't believe they would want to work together.

"Picture what Damian Priest is, and I love him. Great guy. But what he is, just him and me, it just doesn't work. No," said Owens. [From 6:54 - 7:08]

Owens was dealing with a neck injury for a long time, resulting in him needing surgery. KO was unable to compete against Randy Orton at WrestleMania. The Legend Killer defeated former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry at The Show of Shows earlier this year.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to battle in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions this Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.

Vince Russo reacts to claims that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are difficult to work with in WWE

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently reacted to Matt Riddle claiming Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were difficult to work with in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo reacted to The Original Bro's claim and suggested that Riddle felt that way because Zayn and Owens wanted to get in a ton of spots during their matches.

"Did you read Riddle’s comments today? They interviewed Riddle and he said, Sami and Kevin Owens were very very difficult to work with. He said when he was laying out matches with them, he couldn’t even get a word in. As a matter of fact, he said, when he used to work with Sheamus, Sheamus would literally beat the crap out of him physically in the ring but he’d much rather work with Sheamus than go over a match with Sami and Kevin Owens. What is it? Because they want to get in a billion spots. That’s exactly what he’s talking about." [From 54:40 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see when Kevin Owens will be able to return to WWE television following his neck injury.

