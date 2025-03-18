Reason former WWE star found Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn tough to work with speculated by veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently revealed that he found Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens difficult to work with while he was a part of the company. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo speculated the reason behind the same during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

Riddle was a part of WWE for nearly five years. He was released from the company in 2023, following which he has competed for multiple promotions around the world, including TNA Wrestling. The star currently holds the MLW World Heavyweight Title. He recently talked about a few of his former co-workers and he mentioned that he found Sami Zayn and KO difficult to work with.

Vince Russo reflected on Riddle's comments, noting that it could be because Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn want to get in a "billion spots" in their matches.

"Did you read Riddle’s comments today? They interviewed Riddle and he said, Sami and Kevin Owens were very very difficult to work with. He said when he was laying out matches with them, he couldn’t even get a word in. As a matter of fact, he said, when he used to work with Sheamus, Sheamus would literally beat the crap out of him physically in the ring but he’d much rather work with Sheamus than go over a match with Sami and Kevin Owens. What is it? Because they want to get in a billion spots. That’s exactly what he’s talking about." [From 54:40 onwards]

Sami Zayn is currently on the sidelines after receiving a brutal beatdown at the hands of his former best friend at WWE Elimination Chamber. The Prizefighter, meanwhile, is embroiled in a feud with Randy Orton.

