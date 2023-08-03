Kevin Owens reveals who he wants to face at WrestleMania 40

Kevin Owens was in the main event of both WrestleMania 38 and 39. Even though WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia is still eight months away, Owens already knows who he wants to face next year.

Owens faced off against Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. He followed it up by main eventing Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles with Sami Zayn against The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

In an appearance on Ariel Helwani Meets on TNT Sports, Helwani asked KO who he wants to face at WrestleMania 40. The current Tag Team Champ has two names in mind: Finn Balor and Sami Zayn.

"So a part of me goes what would be the best story or whatever and then another part of me goes what would you enjoy doing the most," Owens said. "As far as enjoying doing the most, I think what I'd love to do is get into the ring at WrestleMania – another one of my good friends, who I loved spending time in the ring with and who I've traveled the world with now, and I really enjoy. And his name is Finn Balor. I'd love to work with Finn at WrestleMania so that we could say that's something we got to do together." (30:00 - 30:33)

Owens added:

"But if you go story-wise, it seems to me like Sami hasn't truly accomplished what he was destined to do. And it seems to me like as good as it would be for him to beat Roman (Reigns) for that title, it'd be pretty great if it'd be the guy who stabbed him in the back a lot but I don't know." (30:34 - 31:00)

Kevin Owens then clarified that him betraying Sami Zayn is not on the cards currently. He wants everyone to know that it's not going to happen.

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40 could be special

While Kevin Owens was adamant that a match against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40 is not happening, it's gonna be pretty special if it comes true. The best friends have faced each other countless times including at WrestleMania 37.

With WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, a renewed Owens-Zayn feud already has a ready-made story. They made their names at Ring Honor, which was founded in Philadelphia. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in Philly could end up being really special.

