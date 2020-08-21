Kevin Owens reveals if he will challenge for the WWE Championship after SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre is currently in preparation for his next defense of the WWE Championship as "The Scottish Psychopath" will step in the ring with arguably his toughest challenger of so far in the form of Randy Orton. However, one man McIntyre certainly doesn't have to worry about is non-other than Kevin Owens.

Even though he was a former WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens has been out of the world title picture for quite some time now. It looks like that won't change this summer.

In a recent exchange on Twitter, Kevin Owens was asked if he would like to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Payback. That's of course if McIntyre successfully defends his crown against Randy Orton at "The Biggest Party of the Summer."

In response to the question, KO claimed that it's pretty unlikely for him to challenge for the WWE Championship at the Payback, which takes place just one week after the SummerSlam.

Here is what Kevin Owens had in say when asked about possibly challenging for the WWE Championship:

You know, Ivan, I have to say that at this point, I think that’s pretty unlikely. https://t.co/4GtOBJwuJk — “Kicked off” K.O. (@FightOwensFight) August 20, 2020

Kevin Owens' one and only run as world champion

Kevin Owens has had some memorable title reigns with WWE history, so far. He is a three-time WWE United States Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a former NXT Champion, as well. KO is also a former WWE Universal Champion, his only reign as a world champion in WWE. However, as it stands, KO will not challenge for the WWE Championship any time soon.

Owens' one and only world title reign came in 2016. He defeated Big Cass, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins to win the WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match with some interference from Triple H, who turned his back on Rollins to helped KO.

Kevin Owens' reign as Universal Champion eventually came to an end when he lost to Goldberg at the Fastlane 2017 within 22 seconds.