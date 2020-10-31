Kevin Owens reveals why he wrestled in jeans on SmackDown

The first match of this week's episode of SmackDown was a Survivor Series qualifier between Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler. While Owens picked up the win, one fan on social media found it odd that KO was wrestling in his jeans.

Kevin Owens responded to the fan's question by explaining that one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time (John Cena) wrestled in jorts for the majority of his career. Owens joked that his goal is to subtly get to a place where he can work matches wearing jorts.

Owens noted the following:

One of the most successful wrestlers of all time wore jorts for most of his career. I'm trying to subtly get there. First, I wear shorts for years. Then I wear jeans for years. Then, one day, BOOM! JORTS! Except this way, nobody notices anything out of the ordinary when I do.

Kevin Owens' current WWE status

Owens made his unannounced main roster debut against John Cena in May 2015, and the Cenation leader inarguably had a significant role in the Prizefighter's rise in the WWE. KO wrestling in jorts would be poetic but really to watch at the same time.

Kevin Owens booked his spot in SmackDown's Survivor Series team for the traditional Men's 5-on-5 Elimination match.

Owens was drafted to SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft, and the former WWE Universal Champion has since taken up his position in the upper mid-card scene on the Blue brand.

After SmackDown, Owens also made a case for himself as to why he should become the captain of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. In addition to Owens, Jey Uso also won his qualifying match in the main event of SmackDown against Daniel Bryan.

Kevin Owens has noted a few times in the past few months that he has learned from his mistakes and intends to be a different version of himself moving forward. While heel Kevin Owens was phenomenal, the babyface avatar of KO is also quite solid as he can sell a story both in the ring and on the microphone.

What does the future have in store for the former IC Champion? Could he be the MPV at Survivor Series?