Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Big E, and others react to R-Truth's shocking WWE release

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, and Big E, recently took to social media to react to R-Truth's heartbreaking release. The former United States Champion broke the unfortunate news today.

R-Truth was having the time of his life on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming as he faced his "childhood hero," John Cena, at Saturday Night's Main Event. Although Truth's booking had not been great in recent times, fans loved it whenever the legend was shown on television because of his extremely funny segments.

The 53-year-old recently took to X/Twitter to break the unfortunate news of his release from the company. Truth thanked World Wrestling Entertainment and the fans for their support in his career.

"Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Several current and former wrestling personalities reacted to R-Truth's release, including Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Big E, Naomi, Carmelo Hayes, Matt Cardona, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, and Cathy Kelley. All the stars penned heartfelt messages for the legend.

Check out screenshots of stars' reactions below:

Screenshots of stars' reactions [stars' X/Twitter handles]

It will be interesting to see what R-Truth has planned next after his shocking release from World Wrestling Entertainment.

