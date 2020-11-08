Kevin Owens roasts Val Venis for berating Sami Zayn in latter's Trump-related tweet

After much suspense, Joe Biden came out as the winner in the 2020 US Presidential Elections and brought an end to Donald Trump's regime. Throughout the day, a lot of former and current WWE Superstars have voiced their opinions on Biden's victory and Trump's defeat.

In a rather witty tweet, Sami Zayn revealed that he dislikes Donald Trump for stealing his "gimmick," i.e. of being a cowardly and delusional heel. However, things got a little too serious when former WWE Superstar Val Venis replied to Zayn's tweet and called him stupid, making it clear that he was not happy with the current Intercontinental Champion.

Hey @SamiZayn! Were you born STUPID or is your STUPIDITY a recent development? — Val Venis #DigiByte🍁🐐 (@ValVenisEnt) November 7, 2020

Always one to speak his mind, Sami Zayn's good friend Kevin Owens did not hold back and absolutely roasted Venis for berating Zayn. In a sarcastic tweet, referring to Zayn by his old indie ring name of [El] Generico, KO ridiculed Val Venis' WWE gimmick of being an adult movie star and his obsession with cannabis.

"I remember in the early 2000’s when I’d picture the day Generico would get berated on the Internet by a p**-obsessed, p***star-portraying ex-wrestler because of Donald Trump. It’s about time!"

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in WWE

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are good friends in real life and followed similar paths getting to WWE. When Zayn and Owens first arrived in WWE NXT, however, the heel Owens feuded with the babyface Zayn. It was a feud that they brought back from their time in the indies.

I don't care how it's done, but just make Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn the tag team champions on SmackDown.



Then have them face each other at WrestleMania 37. pic.twitter.com/ZmzhV07XWz — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) October 13, 2020

When both Superstars were called up to the main roster they feuded again, but for a short time from 2017 to 2018, they allied when Zayn turned heel. The alliance eventually broke apart and they each went their separate ways.

Now, both Superstars find themselves on the same brand, as they were both drafted to SmackDown as part of the 2020 WWE Draft.

Although the WWE Universe would be happy to see another alliance, it might not happen just yet. Zayn currently plays the role of a cocky heel to perfection, while Owens is satisfied with his role as a babyface.