Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn accused of being difficult to work with in WWE by 4-time champion

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have become two of the biggest stars in WWE over the past few years. The two battled in an Unsanctioned match at the recent Elimination Chamber event in Canada.

The Canadians have stepped up their game as part of The Bloodline story over the past few years, but it seems that some in-ring issues predate that time, something that was recently discussed by former WWE star Matt Riddle on Going Ringside.

The former United States Champion was asked who his hardest opponent was, and he revealed it was Sheamus because he hits hard, before claiming that it could have a double meaning and going into his issues with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

"Hardest opponent? Hardest opponent in the ring? I would have to say Sheamus. Sheamus, easy to work with, hits really hard. So hardest in the ring. But, then when I think about who’s harder to maybe work with, I would have to say Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens… It’s hard to put a complete sentence together with those guys if you know what I’m saying… Very difficult. Sheamus hits ya hard, but it’s easy to put together."

Owens, Riddle, and Zayn worked together on WWE TV numerous times and even teamed together on three occasions in 2023. It seems that whatever issues the three men had between them weren't something relayed onto TV.

Kevin Owens is expected to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41

Sami Zayn's WWE future is unclear following his defeat at the hands of Owens at Elimination Chamber, but Owens is expected to feature as part of a match with Randy Orton.

Orton made his return to take out Owens following his match in Canada, and the two men have since been teasing stepping back in the ring against one another while Orton has attempted to land his Punt Kick several times.

