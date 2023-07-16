Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn booked in a huge tag team matchup on RAW

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will have their task cut out for them this Monday Night on RAW as they face Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

There were some disagreements between Finn Balor and Damian Priest after Money in the Bank but the two stars seem to have buried the hatchet now. The Gothic faction seemed to be in sync as they took down the team of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens last Monday.

In a bid to win all the titles in the red brand, The Judgment Day has crossed paths with Sami and Kevin a few times now. The faction is desperate to clinch the Undisputed Tag Team Championships from the duo. In fact, Balor and Priest also hold a tag team victory over the champs.

This week, WWE made it official that Dom and Priest will face Zayn and KO in a non-title match on RAW.

Dominik Mysterio has a message for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

With the match made official for this Monday Night, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio shared a few words for his opponents.

In a recent clip on Twitter, Dom spoke about Judgment Day's wins over the tag champs in the past and claimed that things won't be any different when the two teams lock horns again on RAW.

"Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. You know, I wish, I could say some good things about them but The Judgment Day has already beat them, twice. So I don't see anything different this upcoming Monday and sooner or later, The Judgment Day is gonna be tag team champions." [From 0:03 - 0:25]

With just weeks leading up to SummerSlam, it will be interesting to see if this rivalry results in a high-voltage clash at the premium live event.

Would you like to see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments section below.