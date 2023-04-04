Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's first title defense will take place tonight on WWE RAW after WrestleMania against popular tag team - Reports

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had the WWE Universe in the palm of their hands at the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One. After ending The Usos' 622-day reign, the babyface duo will reportedly defend their titles tonight against Street Profits.

Street Profits scored a deserving victory in the WrestleMania Showcase Fatal-Four-Way tag team match over Braun Strowman and Ricochet, The Viking Raiders, and Alpha Academy.

As per Xero News, Owens and Zayn's first title defense will take place tonight on WWE RAW after WrestleMania against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

While it is hard to fathom the newly crowned champions dropping their titles this early in their reign, it's a no-brainer that the bout will be worth watching, considering both teams are capable of producing a thrilling contest.

What's next for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn following WWE WrestleMania 39?

Sami Zayn breaking free from The Bloodline has been the most riveting story the Stamford-based promotion has told in a long time.

Despite a match that was in some ways formulaic, the backstory was just too good to ignore. The end result was one of the most feel-good 'Mania closing moments in recent memory.

The biggest question now that WrestleMania 39 is in the rearview mirror is whether Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will continue their feud against The Usos, or will a new challenger step in?

The Usos could face the champions again at Backlash next month. With Street Profits earning a title opportunity, one can't rule out the possibility of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins getting involved in a long-term program with babyface duos.

However, Owens and Zayn need a heel team that can push them to their limit. It will be interesting to see how WWE plays out this title reign with a lack of credible challengers on the roster. The company may want to build up some stars in the tag team division.

Who do you think should step up to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comments section below.

