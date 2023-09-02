On the latest episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn collided with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the LWO in a tag team match. After the bout, they sent a special message to The Judgment Day.

KO and Sami are set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a Steel City Street Fight at Payback this Saturday night. The two parties have been involved in a feud for quite some time now, and they will go to battle at the premium live event.

On SmackDown this week, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits were involved in an in-ring segment, where they stated that they're coming for everything, including tag team gold. As they were leaving, they crossed paths with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who are the current tag champs.

After the two superstars defeated the LWO members, Sami Zayn got on the mic and sent a message to The Judgment Day. He informed them that tomorrow night wouldn't be fun or pretty and that they should bring everything they had because at Payback, it'll be the fight of their life.

It'll be interesting to see which team will walk out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion.

