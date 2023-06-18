Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn the targets of ominous message from top WWE Superstars

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown hosted a Gauntlet Match to determine the next challengers for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The match saw Pretty Deadly win the contest to earn a shot at the titles for SmackDown in London. The new contenders had a message for the champions after the Friday Night show.

The Gauntlet Match kicked off with the Brawling Brutes running through the top teams of SmackDown. However, Pretty Deadly found an opening to pick up the win and book their tickets for the UK.

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince have won gold in the company in the past. They have won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship and NXT Tag Team Titles before making it to the WWE main roster.

Following SmackDown, the two men spoke about their chances of defeating Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at SmackDown at the O2 Arena in London. Speaking to Megan Morant on SmackDown LowDown following their win, Wilson and Prince explained that they actually have a lot going for them.

"Pretty Deadly, Sami Zayn, Kein Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in England," Wilson said. "Hey and, I’ve got one, I’ve got one, because I’m thinking what you’re thinking," Prince said.

He further added:

"Here’s the thing, Megan; we’ve won championships before. Yeah, we’ve won championships before; we won the NXT Championships, we won the NXT UK Championships, we also unified the NXT and NXT UK Championships, which was pretty impressive, so do we think we’re going to win? Gosh, that’s a tough one."

Prince originates from Grays, England, and Wilson originates from London, England. This gives them an edge as they will be performing in front of their home crowd.

Most fans know that Pretty Deadly is more than capable of winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. They could defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on SmackDown to kick-start their own reign on the WWE main roster.

WWE SmackDown before Money in the Bank 2023 will host two big title matches

Money in the Bank will likely be a memorable Premium Live Event for fans. The SmackDown before it could turn out to be an even better one judging by the booking for the show.

The final SmackDown before MITB will emanate from the O2 Arena in London. Fans will see Asuka put her WWE Women’s Championship on the line for the first time against Charlotte Flair.

Meanwhile, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince will challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The match could turn out to be a show stealer keeping in mind the talent involved.

It’s interesting to see how the creative team has booked the title matches for SmackDown instead of Money in the Bank. It could lead to some bigger storylines for the show.

Do you want to see Pretty Deadling as your next WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

