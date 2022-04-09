"I'd be real bitter and jealous" – Kevin Owens reveals which WWE WrestleMania match he would have liked to be a part of

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens revealed that he'd be "extremely jealous" of Sami Zayn's spot at WrestleMania if he didn't face Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Zayn battled against Jackass star Johnny Knoxville in a highly entertaining match. The bout had numerous memorable moments, including a large slapping hand, fire extinguishers, the Jackass cast jumping into the ring, and a giant mousetrap.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk a day before The Showcase of Immortals, Owens said he'd been a Jackass fan for a long time, and his match against Steve Austin was the only thing that stopped him from being bitter about Sami's bout:

"I love the Jackass movies, I’ve always loved them, I’ve been a fan of Johnny Knoxville for a long time. The fact that Sami gets to do this with him is so awesome. If I wasn’t in the ring with Stone Cold this weekend, I’d be real bitter and jealous! It’s all good, I’m happy for him." (H/T - metro.co.uk)

Kevin Owens' lifelong dream came true at WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 was a special event for both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. While the former got a chance to showcase his comedic side on The Grandest Stage, KO found himself in a dream match as he battled his childhood hero, Stone Cold Steve Austin. It was the WWE Hall of Famer's first bout in 19 years.

The Prizefighter received praise from fans and peers alike as he put on an emphatic display at The Show of Shows. Owens' performance deserved special praise as he single-handedly carried the feud leading up to 'Mania as Austin didn't appear on a single RAW before the event.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been a part of WWE for over five years and have performed great matches. Both superstars were up against part-timers in the ring, which showed WWE's faith in their talent.

