Kevin Owens says what he really thinks about former Intercontinental Champion

Kevin Owens has recently spoken about trying to make amends. Whilst the superstar isn't usually one for words, he addressed his past betrayal of The New Day in a backstage segment after SmackDown. Owens also talked about how he really feels about his recent tag team partner, Big E.

The pair took on their respective rivals, Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn, in tag team action. Big E and Kevin Owens emerged victoriously from the bout, and afterward, the latter was approached by backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick. Owens went on to address his professional relationship with Big E.

"I did things in my WWE career to some people that didn't deserve it. And Big E, my partner who I was telepathic with, according to you, is one of those people," said Owens. "Because a few years ago I turned on The New Day, I turned on Kofi Kingston and Big E at the time was injured, but when he came back it all affected him as well. So I hope tonight, teaming with me and seeing how well we did, I hope that's a step in the right direction, a step in the right direction to hopefully repair some of the damage that I did. Whatever relationship Big E and I have, friendship, I can't call it a friendship, I don't know, but next week we have another tag-team match, that's why it matters to me."

After their win tonight, @FightOwensFight and @WWEBigE have a conversation on coming full circle from rivals to tag partners who now have another tag match next week. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/DHwiOZtxaO — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 12, 2021

Hilariously, Kevin Patrick pointed out that Kevin Owens could just say all of this to Big E, who had been right next to him the entire time. Owens revealed he knew that but just found it difficult to state his feelings directly to Big E.

"So, I'll be real honest with you, part of my issues are that, even though I am sorry, I have a hard time expressing those feelings directly," continued Owens. "So, I knew you [Big E] were there, I didn't mean to be rude, but I figured by telling Kevin how I felt, you would hear it. Then maybe you'd see that I'm sincere and I guess at some point Kevin becomes obsolete, but I meant what I said."

Will Kevin Owens betray Big E again on Friday Night SmackDown?

Kevin Owens has had a tumultuous time in WWE when it comes to making friends, as he just can't quite seem to stop himself from turning on his allies at some point or another.

Big E and Owens will be teaming up again for next week's SmackDown as they take on Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez.

However, the big question on everyone's minds is whether or not Kevin Owens will be able to maintain a partnership with Big E, especially since both of them are Intercontinental Championship contenders.

KO is the parasite in the system that desperately clings on to its host for life. Once its sucked all of the nutrients it can out of its host, it seeks another. I only take pleasure in knowing the virus has been detected & @TrueKofi & @XavierWoodsPhD will stomp out the organism. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) April 24, 2019

He turned on Sami Zayn multiple times, he did the same to Chris Jericho in that infamous 'List of Jericho' segment, and as mentioned already, he also betrayed The New Day! We'll have to wait and see if Kevin Owens can change this trend in the near future.

