Top WWE Superstar says Roman Reigns 'owes him'

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens said Roman Reigns owes him since their last encounter.

Kevin Owens recently found his old self back under the new management. After feuding with Steve Austin and Ezekiel, Owens now has his eyes set on any possible gold in the company. The Prizefighter went back to his roots, challenging various WWE Superstars.

Last night, Owens defeated Austin Theory on an episode of WWE RAW. After the show, the 38-year-old superstar was featured on RAW Talk where he asked the interviewer from the blue brand to send a message to the Tribal Chief on his behalf:

"Can you remind him that he owes me? You got it? Thank you, I appreciate that." (From 1:50 to 1:56)

It will be interesting to see if Owens can exact his revenge from two years ago and dethrone the Tribal Chief to end his reign.

Kevin Owens was Roman Reigns' second feud after winning the Universal Championship

In 2020, Roman Reigns started the longest championship reign of the modern era. The Tribal Chief defeated Braun Storwman and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to become the blue brand's champion. Reigns defeated Strowman in his first defense before the latter went to the red brand.

After the WWE Draft, Reigns began feuding with Jey Uso, who had refused to acknowledge him. The two faced each other at two premium live events where Reigns emerged victorious. In the end, Jey Uso became The Tribal Chief's right hand man.

Kevin Owens became the second WWE Superstar to feud with Roman Reigns after the latter became the Universal Champion. The two faced each other in a series of matches with extreme stipulations; in a TLC, Steel Cage, and Last Man Standing matches during their feud.

However, Reigns won all these matches with the help of Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. It will be interesting to see if Owens goes to the blue brand and feuds with The Tribal Chief.

