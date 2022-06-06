"Elias" - Kevin Owens screams into camera as he defeats Ezekiel at Hell In A Cell

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has defeated Ezekiel in their match at the Hell In A Cell premium live event.

The feud between Owens and Zeke began on the night after WrestleMania 38, when Owens was interrupted by the debuting superstar. After Owens recognized him as Elias, madness began to ensue.

The former Universal Champion embarked on a quest to prove The Drifter had come back. This even resulted in a lie detector test hosted by Alpha Academy's Chad Gable, which Ezekiel passed with flying coloured, which enraged Owens further. Eventually, the Canadian-born star challenged Zeke to a match at Hell In a Cell to prove his identity once and for all.

The match saw a lot of aggressive offense from both men. Owens shouted the word "Elias" at Zeke throughout the match, even screaming "smile Elias" at him while hooking his mouth up against the ropes. At the conclusion of the match, Kevin Owens hit the Stunner and scored the three-count on Zeke, once again shouting "Elias" at the camera.

This victory will likely feel like a vindication for Owens, who has been infuriated by the returning superstar for months on WWE TV.

It will be interesting to see where Ezekiel can go from here, and if Kevin Owens is done with him. You can read more about KO by clicking here.

