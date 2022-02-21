Kevin Owens seemingly takes major shot at Stone Cold on Twitter

Kevin Owens seemingly took an indirect shot at Stone Cold with his response to a fan's tweet.

A recent Fightful report stated that WWE is trying to bring back Stone Cold Steve Austin for a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. Owens recently insulted the state of Texas on WWE RAW. For those unaware, Texas is Austin's home state.

Last night, a fan asked Owens his thoughts on Victoria, Texas. The former Universal Champion took a shot at the city in his response. Again, Austin was billed from Victoria during his WWE run.

"Sounds like a really lame place," wrote Owens.

A match against Stone Cold would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens recently signed a new deal with WWE amidst reports that his contract was about to expire and he could make a move to All Elite Wrestling. Many fans deemed Owens' decision foolish, citing the way he has been portrayed over the years.

It should be noted that the last time Owens held a title in WWE was way back in 2017 when he was the United States Champion.

If the reports of Owens taking on Austin at WrestleMania are indeed true, the eventual match will be one of the biggest moments of the former's career. Austin hasn't wrestled a match since 2003.

Stone Cold is quite possibly the biggest star to ever grace a WWE ring. Having a match against someone of his stature will forever remain a pipe dream for many, but it could soon become a reality for Owens.

Owens is a former Universal Champion and is one of the most entertaining stars on WWE TV today. He possesses incredible mic skills as well, and a promo battle between him and Austin would be a sight to behold.

As far as Austin goes, it remains to be seen if he'll be able to have a decent match at 57 years of age.

What do you think of Owens' tweet targeting Austin's billed hometown? Do you think the seeds for their WrestleMania match are currently being planted with Owens' back-to-back insults thrown at Austin's homeplace?

