Kevin Owens segment announced for WWE SmackDown

WWE has revealed two major happenings with just a few hours to go until tonight's Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown. Officials just updated the loaded lineup for tonight's show, and they are set to continue top angles for Saturday's PLE. A big blue brand segment and an exciting update for the WWE Universe were just confirmed.

Kevin Owens is just over 24 hours from challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Ladder Match will have Cody's title and the Winged Eagle belt hanging high above the ring. Officials have continued the feud between the two longtime friends for months, with Cody previously retaining over KO twice. Last week's SmackDown saw Joe Tessitore interview The American Nightmare, only to be confronted, disrespected, and threatened later by Owens.

The Prizefighter will get his fair and equal time on tonight's loaded SmackDown episode, according to Tessitore himself. Officials shared a video of the SmackDown commentator speaking from ringside at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tessitore addressed last week's actions by KO and would not condone them but said he wants to give him a fair shot tonight on SmackDown.

Tessitore's interview with Owens will occur during the first hour of the show, which will now be commercial-free. SmackDown will air in its usual 8 pm timeslot on the USA Network, right after the Royal Rumble Kickoff show airs from outside the venue, hosted by Pat McAfee and Michael Cole on Peacock, plus all company social media channels.

Rhodes has not been officially announced for SmackDown. However, he is advertised to appear by the SmackDown and arena websites.

WWE SmackDown updated lineup for tonight

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, for tonight's SmackDown, the final episode before Royal Rumble. Below is the updated lineup:

Joe Tessitore will interview Kevin Owens

Liv Morgan vs. Naomi

Carmelo Hayes vs. Jimmy Uso

The Motor City Machine Guns and Los Garza vs. DIY and Pretty Deadly

Women's United States Championship: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Michin

WWE and the arena also have the following Superstars advertised for tonight: Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Bayley, and Bianca Belair. The arena additionally lists Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton.

