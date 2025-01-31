WWE SmackDown Results, live recap, grades: MAJOR TITLE MATCH! OG Bloodline member in heated grudge match after shocking attack; Final stop before the Royal Rumble, Transfer Window

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on the USA Network. This is a big episode. Not only is it another three hour edition, but it is the final stop before the 2025 Royal Rumble tomorrow. This weekend also marks the end of the Transfer Window, so there could be some major shake ups on tonight's show. Additionally, the Women's United States Title will be on the line! Below is what has been promoted for tonight's show: - Chelsea Green vs. Michin. - Pretty Deadly vs. Motor City Machine Guns. - Cody Rhodes will appear. - RAW's Liv Morgan vs. Naomi. - Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes. - And more! Be sure to hang out with us beginning at 8 PM EST as we break down everything that happens on the blue brand's final stop before the 2025 Royal Rumble!
