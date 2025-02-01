WWE team walks out on SmackDown; huge betrayal

Tonight's episode of SmackDown featured a huge betrayal as a WWE team walked out during a match. Los Garza nearly cost The Motor City Machine Guns a huge match.

Chris Saban and Alex Shelley are scheduled to take on DIY at the Royal Rumble in a two-out-of-three-falls match. Tonight on SmackDown, they were forced to team up with Los Garza in a match against their opponents tomorrow and Pretty Deadly.

It was a great match, with both teams executing incredible tag team offense until Los Garza decided to abandon The Motor City Machine Guns. Angel and Berto were annoyed that they weren't allowed to pick up the win and walked out.

This led to what looked like an easy win for DIY, but they, too, suffered a betrayal, as Pretty Deadly refused to help any further. This allowed the Machine Guns to take advantage, as a quick roll-up and three-count saw them pick up the win on SmackDown.

It is an advantage for Saban and Shelley heading into the Royal Rumble now. The two superstars will be confident they can win back the WWE Tag Team Championship now that DIY has no one to support them. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

