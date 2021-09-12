Kevin Owens segment cut from SmackDown - Reports

Kevin Owens was absent from the Super SmackDown event at Madison Square Garden this past Friday.

WWE's return to the world's most famous arena was marked by the return of Brock Lesnar to the blue brand and a grueling match between Edge and Seth Rollins. 'The Demon' Finn Balor also returned to close out the show. Kevin Owens, however, was missing from the 'Blue Brand'.

Fightful reported that Kevin Owens was originally scheduled to have a follow-up segment with Happy Corbin after their in-ring scuffle (ft. Logan Paul) the previous Friday. The angle was nixed mere hours before the show went live. Corbin later appeared in a dark segment after SmackDown went off the air. Other media outlets reported that the segment was cut due to the lack of time.

The report comes at a time when Kevin is making headlines for his WWE contract. Last week, reports stated that Owens' contract would be up for renewal in January 2022 as WWE restructured before the pandemic.

Kevin Owens was not the only one cut from the show

Kevin Owens is yet to comment on being left out of the marquee show. A few other members of the SmackDown roster also missed out on an MSG appearance. Liv Morgan and Carmella both responded to being axed from the show.

Zelina Vega also responded on Twitter after fans learned that Zelina Vega and Carmella were booked to take on Liv Morgan and Toni Storm in a tag team match.

Vega trended on social media as the WWE Universe felt she should have been a part of the show considering that she is a New Yorker and lost her father in the 9/11 attacks.

