Kevin Owens sends angry message after being suspended by WWE

Kevin Owens has an angry message for Nick Aldis after he was suspended by the WWE.

Kevin Owens is one of the most popular and charismatic superstars in WWE right now. His antics on screen are loved by the fans. As good as he is in the ring, Owens is known to be a hothead, which has given way to some fun moments.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Owens replaced Corey Graves in commentary after he and his wife, Carmella, had a baby. Owens volunteered for the role, but was informed by Nick Aldis that he would get suspended if he laid hands on anyone.

For the most part, Owens kept his word until Austin Theory and Grayson Waller got under his skin by pouring water on his head. This resulted in Owens attacking the newly formed team, which would lead him to get suspended by the WWE.

Despite his suspension, Owens was allowed to carry out his house show duties this weekend. During one of the shows, Owens took the time to send a message for Nick Aldis.

"Thank you Nick Aldis for allowing me to fulfill my commitments this weekend, but I really don't think I deserve to get suspended. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller deserve.....anyway I'll call you."

Dutch Mantell called Kevin Owens an upgrade to Corey Graves on commentary

It was certainly refreshing to hear a new voice on commentary this week, and Owens owned the role pretty well. Corey Graves has been a commentator for many years in the company, and there were times when he has received a lot of flak for his commentary style.

The most recent criticism came on last week's Smack Talk podcast when Dutch Mantell labeled Corey as boring.

"That's an upgrade to take Corey Graves away from that table. He's the most... I don't wanna say anything bad about him, but he's just boring. At least Kevin Owens said something tonight that was relevant. I mean, Corey Graves doesn't ever say anything," said Mantell. [11:00 - 11:25]

It will be interesting to see how long Owens will be suspended for, or if Nick Aldis will have a change of heart this week.

What do you make of Kevin Owens getting suspended? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here